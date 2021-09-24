Dutch thug who beat British grandmother in Spain convicted

A Dutch thug beat a British grandmother to death in her Spanish retirement villa after borrowing money from her.

A Dutch thug beat a British grandmother to death in her Spanish retirement villa after borrowing money from her and noticing she had more cash in her purse.

Margaret McNulty’s trusted Dutch handyman beat her to death just weeks before her 71st birthday after going to her house to borrow money.

Nicolas Pieter Pijnenborgh, a ‘buddy of 4 years’ of the widowed grandmother of five, grabbed frail Margaret by the neck from behind as she made him a coffee and then beat her repeatedly.

He finally killed the elderly expat by strangling her and leaving her to die with brain trauma, a broken jaw, several broken ribs, a fractured sternum, a broken spine and myocardial rupture.

State prosecutor Miguel Catala Alcaniz demanded a sentence of 25 years for Margaret’s murder and 5 years for robbing her in her house within the small city of Granja de Rocamora, a 20-minute drive from Elche.

Margaret’s daughter Cheryl Edmondson said: “It makes me sick to know how badly that horrible, evil man hurt mum.

“I can’t understand how a human being could do something like this to another person.

“Mum had five grandchildren who loved her dearly. It’s beyond words.”

The prosecutor told the jury: “The accused, motivated by the intention of ending his victim’s life, or at least fully conscious of the risk to her life his actions entailed, took advantage of the fact her back was turned.

“He grabbed her round the neck and threw her on the kitchen floor and as his victim lay still on the ground, punched and kicked her repeatedly as well as stamping on her head, face and chest to ensure the success of his lethal actions.”

The lawyer said in court: “Margaret’s killer was motivated by the intention to obtain an illicit economic benefit at someone else’s cost. He went to her house when he knew she’d be alone.”

