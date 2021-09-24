Crickets are Kosher according to Israeli company Hargol

CEO Dror Tamir enjoys the odd grasshopper snack
CRICKETS are Kosher according to Israeli company Hargol as well as Halal and have opened the first commercial grasshopper factory breeding these edible insects.

Crickets, grasshoppers and locusts are all from the same family, Orthoptera and apart from differences in wingspan and antennae are very similar and in certain countries in Africa and the Middle East have been staple foods for centuries.

The difference with this new start up is that Hargol recognise that that people may be averse to eating insects but if they can be converted into different types of food, then they become more appealing.

As the world looks to find cheaper sources of protein which do not harm the environment, experiments are taking place to create laboratory meat and this is another sustainable option.

Launching first in Israel will be a selection of different foods including burgers, falafel, energy bars and fruit gums all produced from grasshoppers the company also offers a rich protein powder for use in drinks and other foods.

It may take a while to catch on but as the world becomes more environmentally conscious you can probably expect to start seeing grasshopper burgers joining other ‘delicacies’ in your local supermarket as the company expands internationally.


According to the company, compared with beef production, grasshopper farming reduces greenhouse gas emissions by 99%, water consumption by 1,000 times and arable land usage 1,500-fold.

