Antonio Costa moves Portugal nearer to total freedom from October 1

Portugal’s Prime Minister has announced in a press conference that with the pandemic seemingly under control in the country, and a continual fall in the number of coronavirus cases, that from October 1 Portugal will move from its current ‘State of Contingency’ to the lower level of a ‘State of Alert’, as, according to data, around 85 per cent of the population should already be fully vaccinated against coronavirus by this target date.

He pointed out that the consequences of this action are really in the hands of the public, if they can act with a sense of responsibility to ensure that another change back up to the higher level will not be needed in the near future, and to avoid the government having to place further rules on its citizens.

From October 1, facemasks will only be necessary in old folk’s homes, hospitals, on public transport, congresses, shopping centres, and when attending large indoor events.

Discos and bars will be allowed to open again, but passports will be mandatory for anybody wishing to enter this type of establishment, plus the passport will be needed when visiting old folk’s homes, and when visiting anybody in hospital, as well as for attending large events such as football matches, or when using flights or boats.

Apart from these restrictions, the public can once again go to restaurants on weekends without the need to show a passport, with the same applying to hotels or any place that provides lodgings, or when entering casinos or spas.

As regards small shops, facemasks are not obligatory anymore, but the decision is entirely up to the individual, while the limit is abolished on the number of people and capacity allowed in shops, weddings, shows, baptisms, and events, with Mr Costa assuring that the traditional celebrations – ‘festas populares’ – would be able to return again without any restriction on numbers.

The Prime Minister also confirmed that school children will no longer have to wear facemasks in the playgrounds during their break times, as reported by the portugalresident.com.

