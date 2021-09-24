Andalucia has 67 municipalities that have not registered any Covid cases for over two weeks

Andalucia has reported that 67 municipalities in the region have not registered any Covid cases for over two weeks.

Andalucia’s epidemiological outlook continues to improve with Covid infections still continuing to drop in the region.

This optimism is being reflected in the statistics that reflect that 67 municipalities in the province have not registered and Covid cases for more than two weeks.

The lowest rates are being recorded in the towns ofSerranía rondeña and Axarquía, with Atajate being the only town in the province of Malaga where the virus has not entered during the entire pandemic.

The 36 municipalities that do not report being infected with the pathogen are mainly concentrated in larger population areas on the coast or in larger central cities. This has been put down to a larger vaccination take-up.

The Andalucian Health Service has commented that it finds these figures encouraging. All health districts in the region are now at a medium risk level against the spread of Covid (between 50 and 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) with the exception of Ronda, which is already in the low range (from 25 to 50).


The Costa del Sol registers the highest incidence rate, with 83.8 positives per 100,000 inhabitants. It is followed in incidence by the Guadalhorce Valley, with 71.0; Axarquía, with 64.1; Malaga, with 62.8; La Vega de Antequera, with 61.7 and finally, with the lowest numbers, La Serranía, with 36.4.

Currently, the municipalities with the highest rate in the province are Villanueva de Algaidas, with 482.2 infected per 100,000 inhabitants, and Coín, with 216.1.

The Junta de Andalucía said recently that it considers that the fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic has gone, comparing those admitted to hospital this Wednesday, September 22, with February 2, when there were 4,980 hospitalised patients, while in the first week of the same month there was a peak in ICU admissions of 728 people.

 

