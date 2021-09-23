We are ready to create the new you!

A change of hair colour is not as simple as pointing to a colour on a chart or reaching for a box in the supermarket, this is how costly mistakes are made! Much consideration goes into creating fabulous hair colour, the final look should not only complement your skin tone and make your best facial features shine! It also shares the benefit of making you feel amazing!

Mimis Kru colourists will guide you… Firstly we recommend you don’t try to stay the colour of your youth, this often looks harsh/ageing, we flatter your hair colour and skin tone of today. Selecting products based on the commitment and result you require so you don’t need to know the terminology, just think about the result you are looking for; darker/lighter, a temporary change or covering grey etc.

Skin and eye colouring is also important to enhance your features: warmer undertones in your skin will look great with a warmer hair colour, like golden blondes or honey browns. Cooler undertones in the skin suit cooler hair colours, like ash blonde, black or auburn brown. Eye colour can be a good guide to flattering colours; cool tones are great with deep brown, black-brown, grey blue, dark blue or hazel eyes. If your eyes are golden brown, green, turquoise or hazel with gold or brown flecks warmer tones in your hair are great.

Do you feel like you need a dictionary when trying to decide how you want your hair coloured? balayage, ombre, baby lights, low lights … Well let the professionals guide you, talk about the end result you are looking for and images of colour you like and those you don’t, we then recommend the best colours and techniques for you.

Using the Wella Professional colour range the Mimis Kru colourists create an infinite combination of different looks that are individually made for you. Choose any colour you like as long as it makes you feel great!!

