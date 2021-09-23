GARMASA is a company founded in 2000 specialising in Real Estate and Hotel Consultancy.

Years later we expanded our Architecture, Urban Planning, Retail and Logistics departments, with the clear objective of adding value to our clients’ projects and their properties.

We also developed a department for marketing unique real estate assets, and in the last 20 years we have marketed more than 3,500 assets.

We have professionals with extensive and proven experience in the sectors in which we work, as well as a specific department of luxury homes throughout the geography, both in the peninsula and the islands, although our radius of action is mainly Madrid, Barcelona, Malaga and Costa del Sol.

We advise our clients and investors in the analysis and execution of investment operations as well as in the management and development of real estate and hotel assets.

We advise large companies on their portfolios.

We work with individual clients, companies and banks, providing solutions to each project they present to us.

On behalf of all of us at GARMASA, thank you for your trust.

+34 951 56 83 81 • +34 620 69 83 53 • Marbella CP 29671, Málaga

[email protected]