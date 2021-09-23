UK dog owners could face fines of up to £5,000 when walking their pet

UK dog owners are being warned that having the wrong collar on their pet could land them a hefty fine.

If a dog owners pet does not have a tag that includes their name and address on it, which is illegal, they could face a six-month custodial sentence or a four-figure fine.

The Control of Dogs Order 1992 states that dogs in England and Wales must wear a collar with the owner’s name and address on it.

Failure to provide proper identification on a dog’s collar could mean an owner is found guilty of an offence under the Animal Health Act 1981.

If found guilty, a dog owner could be “punishable on summary conviction by a fine not exceeding level 5 on the standard scale”.

A spokesperson for DEFRA (Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs) told Team Dogs: “For crimes committed after 13 March 2015, level 5 has been done away with and all criminal penalties expressed as being punishable on summary conviction by a maximum fine of £5,000 or more, or expressed as being a level 5 fine, are now punishable by a fine of any amount.

“That’s as a result of section 85 of the Legal Aid, Sentencing and Punishment of Offenders Act 2012.

“Therefore, the maximum penalty on summary conviction will be up to six months imprisonment and/or an unlimited fine.”

The law does not state that the tag must provide a phone number, however, it must include the owner’s postcode.

