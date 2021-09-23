Truly crafted by nature

ON the most deeply rooted Nordic coasts there is a name among the locals for the sound of the sea when it gently caresses the shores on summer nights: Sybartum …

A family business.

Travelling through the four cardinal points to bring to their exclusive clients the best of interior design made with the best elements available in nature, where each piece is unique and exclusive. No two are the same and every single one has an enormous identity and character.

Oriented towards a natural, bohemian, nomadic, rustic, and exotic proposal, they have made love of imperfection, a philosophy of life.

More than just a simple furniture and decoration shop, it is a true exhibition of wonders crafted by nature.

They only choose their exotic woods and furniture under ecological afforestation agreements.

And that is why all furniture and decorative elements include ecologically legitimate, legal, and sustainable licences.

You can find solid wood dining tables from one to five metres long, rattan furniture, bamboo lamps, woven tapestries, original Beni Ourain rugs, customised linen sofas, natural fibre cushions and pouffes and much more.

Carretera de Mijas, km 3.5, 29650. Mijas-Malaga. Web: www.sybartum.com • Phone: +34 952 600 292 • WhatsApp: +34 696 329 302