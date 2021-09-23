Tragedy as Alicante teens dies after an accident while preparing for an equestrian competition.

Sadly, a 16-year-old from Alicante has died after having spent several days in hospital after having suffered from an accident while preparing for a horse riding competition last Friday. The teen spent several days in the ICU unit of a Valencian hospital, before tragically passing away.

According to Europa Press, the teenager had fallen from a horse and had been hit by a horseshoe.

The teen will be sorely missed and had been a student at the Carmelitas College. The young teen was well known in Alicante and was part of the Moors and Christians festival and was a member of the Contrabandistas troupe in Alicante. Many people have taken to social media to pay tribute and share their condolences over the sad death. Condolences have been extended to the family.

One Facebook tribute read: “You left too soon, fate had other plans for you.

“You illuminated our fashion shows with your know-how and stole our hearts with your kindness and sympathy from the very first moment.

“You will always be with us because you settled in our hearts, but nothing can calm this great pain that we have.”

Many organisations including the board of directors of the neighbourhood festivities have offered their condolences to the family after the terrible tragedy.

