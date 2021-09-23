Tenth body this week found on Almeria coast

The lifeless body of a male in an advanced state of decomposition appeared on the beach of Las Palmerillas, Almeria, this morning.

The lifeless body of a male in an advanced state of decomposition appeared on the beach of Las Palmerillas in the coastal town of Aguadulce in Roquetas de Mar in Almeria early this morning, Thursday, September 23.

This is the tenth body that appears on the coast of Almeria this week, although the first nine have progressively appeared between Sunday and Wednesday in the eastern area.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Municipal sources have confirmed that the man’s body was found by the beach cleaning operations, which is why the emergency services have been notified to activate the protocol for lifting the body.

The bodies have appeared between the municipalities of Carboneras and Vera, along a strip of 50 kilometres, according to government sources, who have indicated that the bodies have been transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine (IML) to undergo autopsies to determine the causes of death.

Justice has taken over the case and the proceedings have been opened to clarify these events. A forensic report has been requested for each of the bodies and investigations have been requested to identify the bodies.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.