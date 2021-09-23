Spain criticised for failing to protect birds in Andalucia

The EU is threatening legal action against Spain for failing to protect birds in Andalucia.



The EU Commission has called on Spain to fulfil its obligations under the Birds Directive, the Habitats Directive and a previous ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union.

In November 2016, the Court of Justice of the European Union ruled that Spain had failed to take appropriate steps to avoid the deterioration of natural habitats and the disturbance of protected bird species caused by the construction of a railway line crossing through the special protection area Campinas de Sevilla in Andalucia.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Spain said it identified a number of mitigation and compensation measures to offset the damage caused and implement the Court judgment. However, almost five years after the judgment, Spain has not yet fully implemented those measures.

“Compliance with EU nature legislation is crucial for the preservation and restoration of nature and biodiversity. The European Green Deal and the European Biodiversity Strategy for 2030 both stress the importance for the EU to halt its biodiversity loss by preserving our natural sites and restoring damaged ecosystems to good ecological status,” the Commission said on September 23.

The Commission has now decided to send a letter of formal notice to Spain for failing to comply with the Court ruling. This is an infringement procedure, meaning that the Commission can refer the matter back to the Court of Justice of the European Union and ask for financial sanctions, after giving Spain the opportunity to respond to the letter and take the necessary measures.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.