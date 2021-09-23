Severe flooding in Huelva’s Isla Cristina, Ayamonte, and Lepe

Chris King
Severe flooding in Huelva's Isla Cristina, Ayamonte, and Lepe

Severe flooding has occurred in the Huelva municipalities of Isla Cristina, Ayamonte, and Lepe

The State Meteorological Agency AEMET, had forecast an orange warning for heavy rains in the province of Huelva for today, Thursday, September 23, but many coastal municipalities have been surprised by the severe amount of rain that has actually fallen, accompanied by strong storms and a high tide, which has caused widespread flooding in the towns of Isla Cristina, Lepe, and Aymonte this morning.

Drainage systems in these municipalities were unable to cope with the large amount of water that accumulated, with around 40 litres/m² falling in one hour, with Juanma Moreno, the head of the Andalucian Government stating that September has truly been a “sad” month, going from fires to flooding, showing how necessary it is to fight “with determination” against climate change, while deploying all the means necessary to the regions badly hit.

According to reports from  Emergencias 112 Andalucia, AEMET has activated the orange warning for the provinces of Huelva and Sevilla due to the accumulated rainfall, and Mr Moreno has announced the activation of level 1 of the Emergency Plan, due to the risk of flooding in various parts of the province of Huelva, where the rains are being more intense than expected, affecting many businesses, homes, and schools.

In the specific case of the province in Huelva, Aemet maintains the orange warning for rains in all regions until 9pm this evening, while in Sevilla province, the orange warning is limited to the Sierra Norte – where rainfall of 40 litres/m² per hour is expected – while the countryside will remain on yellow, due to rains and storms, until midnight tonight, as reported by malagahoy.es.

