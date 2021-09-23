Sanchez arrives back in La Palma to accompany King and Queen

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has returned to La Palma to accompany the King and Queen after cutting short his trip to the UN General Assembly in New York.

Sanchez will accompany King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia as they meet residents and inspect damage. The Prime Minister will stay on La Palma to attend a steering committee meeting on the island tomorrow.

The Royal couple are scheduled to visit the El Fuerte barracks, which is acting as temporary housing for people who have been evacuated from their homes. They will also visit to Todoque and their itinerary will conclude in Los Llanos de Aridane where they will meet with residents of La Palma who have lost their homes.

The latest data shows that lava spewing from the Cumbre Vieja volcano has destroyed 166.2 hectares, 374 homes and affected more than 16,100 people.

The Government of the Canary Islands is urgently seeking to rehouse residents. The damage is currently estimated to be in excess of €87 million but the figure is likely to rise.

