Ronald Koeman gives bizarre Barcelona press conference

Ronald Koeman has given one of the most bizarre Barcelona press conferences of all time

The press conference held his morning, Wednesday, September 22, in the press room of the Barça sports city in Sant Joan Despi, will surely go down in history as one of the most, if not the most, bizarre of all time.

Ronald Koeman was due to appear at midday, to speak about Barça’s match on Thursday, September 23, against Cadiz CF, but he didn’t appear until 1pm, with the press officer informing the assembled journalists that the Dutch coach would come out, read a statement, and nothing more, and when he entered the room, Koeman adjusted his glasses then read an explosive, three-minute-long statement.

His statement went like this, “Good morning everyone, the club is with me in a situation of reconstruction. The financial situation of the club is linked to sports actions and vice versa, which means that we have to rebuild the squad without being able to make large investments. Football needs time, young people can become great in two years”.

“The good thing about rebuilding the team is that young people will have opportunities, as Xavi and Iniesta had in their day, but patience is required. Remaining in a high ranking in La Liga would be a success”.

“European football is a great school. In the Champions League, you cannot expect miracles. The defeat against Bayern Munich last week has to be in that perspective. The process that our staff is in needs support, in word and deed. They support the technical policy and the process that we are carrying out”.

“I know that the press recognises this process, it is not the first time it has happened in history at FC Barcelona. We count on your support in these difficult times, we as a squad and players are very happy with the support we had from the fans in the game against Granada. Visca Barça”, he concluded.

Koeman finished reading, stood up, and left, leaving behind a room of stunned journalists who were waiting to ask their questions, and according to Cadena Ser, it was Koeman himself who made that decision not to take questions from the press, allegedly writing his own statement, and informing the club about it only minutes before the press conference began, with a copy of his statement presented to the team captains in the early afternoon, as reported by elespanol.com.

