Ringfencing Cooperativa land

ALTEA town hall will attempt to purchase the land and installations belonging to the now-extinct Agricultural Co-operative.

The proposal was voted through at an extraordinary council meeting as Infrastructures and town hall spokesman Diego Zaragozi explained that the move would prevent land speculation.

“Altea’s agriculture sector is important not only economically, but because of its impact on society, the environment and the landscape,” Zaragozi said.

Altea’s mayor Jaume Llinares also pointed out that it would be unfair if, after the all Co-operative’s huge efforts, the land that had once belonged to smallholders should fall into the hands of speculators.”