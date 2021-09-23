Ringfencing Cooperativa land

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Ringfencing Cooperativa land
ALTEA COOPERATIVE: Town hall hopes to buy the installation and land Photo credit: Altea town hall

ALTEA town hall will attempt to purchase the land and installations belonging to the now-extinct Agricultural Co-operative.

The proposal was voted through at an extraordinary council meeting as Infrastructures and town hall spokesman Diego Zaragozi explained that the move would prevent land speculation.

“Altea’s agriculture sector is important not only economically, but because of its impact on society, the environment and the landscape,” Zaragozi said.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Altea’s mayor Jaume Llinares also pointed out that it would be unfair if, after the all Co-operative’s  huge efforts, the land that had once belonged to smallholders should fall into the hands of speculators.”

Linda Hall
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Linda came to Spain to live when she was 24, just over 52 years ago, and her husband is Spanish. She began writing for English-language local newspapers in the mid-1970s and hasn’t stopped since! She leads a Spanish life, which she believes is vital when conveying the news to English-speaking residents, and along the way she produced two editions of Expand Your Spanish, helping English-speakers to enlarge their knowledge of the language. She was excited to be in at the birth of the Euro Weekly News in 1999 and is still passionately writing for the paper 22 years later.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here