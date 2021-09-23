Renfe cancels trains ahead of strike due on Friday, September 24

RENFE has cancelled trains ahead of the scheduled union strike which is due on Friday, September 24



In anticipation of the called strike action by the SFF-CGT union in Malaga for tomorrow, Friday, September 24, the Ministry of Transport, Mobility, and Urban Agenda has decreed essential services, guaranteeing the minimum circulation of 78 per cent of the High Speed/Long Distance trains, and 60 per cent of the Medium Distance services.

In the case of the Cercanias line, the minimum services guarantee the circulation of 100 per cent of trains at rush hour, meaning those from 6am to 9am, 1.30/2pm to 3.30/4pm, and 6.30 to 8.30pm. The rest of the day, trains will be running at 75 per cent of the normal capacity.

Trains that will not circulate on Friday 24 because they are not included in this minimum services circular are the AVE Madrid-Malaga departures from Malaga at 12 midday, and 7pm, plus the departures from Madrid at 11.35am and 6.30pm, which have all been cancelled.

Also cut are the AVANT Sevilla-Malaga departures from Sevilla, at 8am, and 12.50pm, along with the departures at 7.19pm from Malaga, and at 6.48pm from Sevilla, of the Malaga-Seville Media Distance train.

In the case of the Cercanias network, on C1 Malaga-Fuengirola, 17 trains were cancelled throughout the day, of the complement of 104 that normally provide service on that line, while on the C2 Malaga-Alora route, four trains are to be cut throughout the day, out of the 28 that usually cover the service.

Travelers who wish to check if their train is affected can do so at www.renfe.com, or telephone 912 320 320, or alternatively, listen out for the platform announcements, with Renfe offering passengers a place on the next available train, or the option to change or cancel their ticket at no cost.

Issuing a statement on this matter, Renfe has reported that the SFF-CGT union is the sole convenor of the strike, a union that has three representatives out of the 13 that make up the total works council in Malaga, as reported by laopiniondemalaga.es.

