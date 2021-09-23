Reduce your carbon footprint and save money

Last Tuesday (September 21st) marked Zero Emissions Day, an international day aimed at spreading awareness of the damage that carbon emissions, largely from fossil fuels, are causing the planet.

Everyone, from governments and business leaders to individuals are being urged to help reduce the levels of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere in a bid to reduce climate change, an urgent problem that is already resulting in extreme weather conditions and climate-based disasters.

And now, thanks to San Pedro-based green energy company, Mariposa Energía, consumers can do their bit to help the environment, while also saving money.

Mariposa Energía offers cheaper electricity tariffs, something which has been welcomed by businesses and homeowners across the country, who are struggling with the sharp rise in the price of electricity this year.

What’s more all the electricity provided by Mariposa Energía is certified 100 per cent green, coming exclusively from Spanish wind farms and meaning that those who switch to their cheaper energy tariffs will be helping to cut the levels of harmful carbon emissions released into our atmosphere.

Mariposa Energía CEO, Martin Tye, said: “Climate change is a serious problem that affects us all and if steps aren’t taken to reduce carbon emissions our planet’s temperature will continue to rise. Already our polar ice caps are melting, coastlines are being eroded and we’re experiencing extreme weather conditions. This will only worsen if global warming continues.

“Prioritising the planet is often difficult, particularly in the challenging times we have faced over the last few years, but with our green energy tariffs consumers can save money while helping to save the future of the planet. It really is a win win situation.”

Switching with Mariposa Energía is an incredibly easy process.

There is no need for any work to be done or for any new cables or equipment. The switch is completely seamless and there is no risk of being without electricity, even for one second.

To find out how much you can save, simply send a copy of a recent energy bill to Mariposa Energía for a free, no-obligation quote. Contact the friendly team today on +34 951 120 830, [email protected], or by visiting www.mariposaenergia.es