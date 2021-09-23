Queen legend Roger Taylor to release his first solo album in eight years

Roger Taylor has had plenty of free time recently to reflect on his long, rich, extraordinary journey through life and music.

With Queen + Adam Lambert’s blockbuster Rhapsody European tour postponed until 2022 by the Covid-19 pandemic, Roger has made good use of his lengthy lay-off. Fired up with creative inspiration, he spent much of lockdown writing and recording new material. Before long, he found himself with his first solo album in eight years, Outsider.

Taylor’s world-class skills as a composer, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist served him well during the enforced isolation of the last 18 months. In a tradition dating back to his very first solo album, Fun in Space from 1981, he wrote, produced, sang and performed all the songs on Outsider himself, with just a little help from long-time friends and collaborators. Building on more than half a century in music, Taylor conceived Outsider as a kind of mature late-career statement, its prevailing mood autumnal and bittersweet. “Autumnal is a very good word for it,” he said. “It’s slightly nostalgic and wistful, and quite adult, a bit more grown-up than my last couple of albums.”

“Tides just completely came out of a feeling,” Taylor added. “My house is by the sea, and the tides come in and go out, you can set your watch by them, you can rely on them in a way that they can almost be a friend. It’s about the inevitability of our short term here, our sure passing.”

