Quality brand fireplaces

Comercial Esteller is located in Alcanar (Tarragona), the first town in Catalonia entering from the south. With 14,000m2 of floor space and 1,000m2 of indoor exhibition and more than 400 units on display including fireplaces, cookers, barbecues and ovens, making us one of the leading fireplace exhibitions in Europe. That is why some customers come from cities as far away as Alicante, Madrid, Tarragona, Lleida, Barcelona and Gerona.

Comercial Esteller is a company founded more than 45 years ago, specialised in the field of fireplaces, cookers, barbecues and ovens.

They are importers of Europe’s leading quality brands in fireplaces and wood cookers such as Rüegg and Attika-Rais from Switzerland, Seguin from France, Jidé from Belgium, Cerampiù from Italy, the Italian Clementi ovens, and the Portuguese Bricocimentos barbecues.

They are also distributors in our area, Tarragona and Castellón, for other national brands. They have been doing 15 or 20 local fairs for many years, and participating in international fairs such as Construmat in Barcelona, Expo-Ocio in Madrid, the Alicante fair, the Expobiomasa fair in Valladolid, etc.

They need distributors for all of Spain for the brands they represent.

You can find out more about them and their products by visiting their website www.comercialesteller.com. You can also contact them by email [email protected] or by calling 977 737 606.