Production of iconic MOKE returns to England

Beloved by The Beatles and Bridgette Bardot, production of the iconic MOKE returns to England.

Production of the 1960s icon, an open top mini MOKE car best imagined on the beaches of St Tropez, is returning to Fablink Group, headquartered in Northamptonshire, England.

“The return of full MOKE production to British shores represents a homecoming for one of our nation’s best-loved icons. Since reviving the MOKE in 2017 we have re-captivated existing enthusiasts and introduced an entirely new generation to MOKE’s perfect combination of fun, utility and open-air thrills,” said Isobel Dando, CEO, MOKE International

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“This has been reflected in significant demand from our home market, affirming our plans to light up beach resorts around the world through the global market introduction of the ultimate waterfront-to-beach house vehicle,” she added on September 23.

Since the marque was revived in 2017, MOKE International’s production operations have been based between the Midlands and France, with initial cars engineered in the UK with assembly taking place on the continent.

The complete move back to the UK has been made possible by UK government grant funding from the Niche Vehicle Network, alongside the recent trade deal which allows UK automotive businesses tariff-free access to EU markets, based on defined rules of origin.

“It also follows strong demand for what is rapidly re-emerging as the ultimate beachfront and country estate vehicle. This has led to the creation of key commercial jobs to guide the brand through its next growth phase, including expansion into international markets,” the company added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.