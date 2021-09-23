Orange warnings for rains in the provinces of Huelva and Seville

Aemet foresees rainfall of up to 40 litres per square meter in the province of Huelva and in the northern Sierra de Seville.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has activated the orange warning for rain in the provinces of Huelva and Seville due to accumulated rainfall of up to 40 litres per square metre in one hour today, September 23.

In Huelva, Aaemet maintains the orange warning for rains in all regions from 8am to 9pm.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In the province of Seville, the orange warning is limited to the Sierra Norte (where rainfall of 30 litres per square metre per hour is expected). The countryside will remain yellow from 8am until midnight due to rain and storms.

It is recommended to remove furniture and objects that can be carried by water from outside houses to avoid accidents.

Motorists must exercise extreme caution and respect the rules of the road and indications on the information panels of the General Directorate of Traffic, as well as never cross flooded places by car.

In case of storms, it is advisable to close doors and windows to avoid air currents in houses and homes, as they attract lightning.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.