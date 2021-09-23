Nine people confirmed with legionella in Los Palacios y Villafranca

By
Chris King
-
0
Nine people confirmed with legionella in Los Palacios y Villafranca
Nine people confirmed with legionella in Los Palacios y Villafranca. image: google

NINE people have now been confirmed to have contracted legionella in the Sevillian municipality of Los Palacios y Villafranca

Sources from the Ministry of Health and Families have confirmed to Europa Press that a ninth person has been confirmed to have contracted legionella in the outbreak in the Sevillian municipality of Los Palacios and Villafranca.

Currently, they report that there is only one person who remains hospitalised as a result of the condition caused by this bacterium, and their prognosis is favourable, while the other eight who had previously been admitted have already been medically discharged from the hospital.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Jesus Aguirre, the Minister of Health and Families had reported last Friday, September 17 that the outbreak had been “identified and controlled”, after the affected areas of the original outbreaks of legionella had been detected and treated, with several car washes in the municipality being sealed off and treated as the result of analyses carried out around various parts of the town.

According to data, the first two cases had been detected on September 3, while the next occurred on September 7, ending up with eight cases until this ninth was confirmed, with one even ending up the ICU, but recovering, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here