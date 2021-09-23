Nine people confirmed with legionella in Los Palacios y Villafranca

NINE people have now been confirmed to have contracted legionella in the Sevillian municipality of Los Palacios y Villafranca



Sources from the Ministry of Health and Families have confirmed to Europa Press that a ninth person has been confirmed to have contracted legionella in the outbreak in the Sevillian municipality of Los Palacios and Villafranca.

Currently, they report that there is only one person who remains hospitalised as a result of the condition caused by this bacterium, and their prognosis is favourable, while the other eight who had previously been admitted have already been medically discharged from the hospital.

Jesus Aguirre, the Minister of Health and Families had reported last Friday, September 17 that the outbreak had been “identified and controlled”, after the affected areas of the original outbreaks of legionella had been detected and treated, with several car washes in the municipality being sealed off and treated as the result of analyses carried out around various parts of the town.

According to data, the first two cases had been detected on September 3, while the next occurred on September 7, ending up with eight cases until this ninth was confirmed, with one even ending up the ICU, but recovering, as reported by diariodesevilla.es.

