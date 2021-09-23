Nerja opens new art exhibition

NERJA Council has announced a new art show at the Municipal Exhibition Hall.

The art exhibition, which will bring together work by artists Maria Cano and Jose Maria Valdez, will be open in Nerja until Saturday, October 9 on Calle Almirante Ferrandiz from 12 pm to 3 pm and 7 pm to 9 pm.

Councillor for Culture, Gema Laguna, visited the exhibition and said the Department of Culture is making the Municipal Exhibition Hall available to young artists to show their works.

The artists said: “We have figure and landscape painting, as well as graphic works with a lyrical style. Another important part of the exhibition are sculptures.”

The council is inviting residents to visit the exhibition.

Councillor Laguna said: “We hope that the works are for the enjoyment and pleasure of everyone.”

The news comes after Nerja council announced that Malaga Provincial Council has offered € 1 million in funding for the town’s new library.

Plans to design the library, which will be located on Calle Iglesia in Nerja, were recently awarded in a € 118,580 contract, and the funding will be used to create the building.

The mayor of Nerja, Jose Alberto Armijo, said: “We will use the amount that the provincial council has allocated in its budget for our municipality for the execution of the works for this important cultural centre.”

