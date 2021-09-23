Mijas opens new archery gallery

MIJAS Council has announced it has opened a new archery gallery at the Costa del Sol Hippodrome.

The 65-metre-long gallery will be used by archery fans in Mijas and to host competitions.

Councillor for Operational Services and Energy Efficiency Jose Carlos Martin, and Councilor for Sport Andres Ruiz visited the new archery gallery, which was created by council workers in an area of the racecourse.

According to the council, almost 70 people in Mijas practice archery.

Councillor Ruiz said: “The intention of the sports department is not only to offer a practice space for fans of the sport but also to host high level championships, because this gallery, being 65 metres long, can host any type of championship.”

He added, “we are already in the process of making the space an official gallery to be able to be used for federation tournaments.”

The council added that the old facilities located in the Ciudad Deportiva Regino Hernandez did not meet the requirements of the sport, forcing them to create a new space which was long enough to be used for competitions on the Costa del Sol.

