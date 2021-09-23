Marbella council approves €51M works to Costa del Sol Hospital

MARBELLA Council has announced it has approved plans for €51 million works to expand the Costa del Sol Hospital.

The works will see the Costa del Sol Hospital increased to 38,000 square metres and in a new building in Marbella.

Mayor of Marbella Angeles Muñoz visited the health centre with the delegate of the Andalusian government in Malaga, Patricia Navarro, and the manager of the hospital, Luisa Lorenzo.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



She said: “With our commitment and that of the current Andalusian Government, we are finally reaching the end of the tunnel after years without an answer from the previous regional government.”

She added, “Now we can say that this investment, the most important we have had in the last decade in the city, is already a reality and that if before we had the commitment that the works were going to be done, now we have the certainty.”

The plans will see 68 new beds and increased facilities for health services.

The manager of the Costa del Sol Hospital, Luisa Lorenzo, said that the work is expected to be completed at the end of the first half of 2023 on the Costa del Sol.

Thank you for reading, and don´t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news.