MALLORCA is looking outwards again in order to try to attract visitors of all types back to the island, especially those of a nautical bent.

From September 22 to 25, the Consell de Mallorca will be present at the Monaco Yacht Show accompanied by a number of local companies.

It is collaborating with the Balearic Yacht Destination, an international nautical promotion brand of the Breitling Regatta, to promote the island to an important and wealthy sector.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The island has more than 40 marinas spread along its entire coast and the plan is to highlight the fact that Mallorca has a long and recognised ability and experience in holding major sailing sports competitions, such as the SAR Princess Sofia Trophy, the King of Spain Sailing Cup, the Breitling Regatta, and the Palma Vela as well as its own annual Boat Show.

There is the added option for visitors to rent boats or arrange for the maintenance and repair of their own large vessels.

The Balearic Marine Cluster is a business initiative created to position the Balearic Islands as one of the axes of the nautical sector at an international level and to strengthen its competitive position through public-private collaboration.

Thank you for reading ‘Mallorca is looking outwards again in order to try to attract visitors’ and remember that all articles produced by Euro Weekly News may be accessed free of charge.