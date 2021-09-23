Malaga International Blues Festival to be held in Marbella, Torrox and Malaga capital

Marbella, Torrox and Malaga capital will host the first ‘MalakaFest’ Blues Festival this year.

The Blues festival aims to consolidate the area in the international circuit of Afro-American music and, specifically, Blues.

With the collaboration of the Diputacion de Malaga, the Malaga Blues Society and the organisation of the Malaga International Blues Festival, this musical event will be held from October 15 to 17 in different areas of the province.

During the event in the Maria Victoria Atencia auditorium, musicians from the Malaga Blues Society, including Javier Ojeda, will hold a live show.

Gonzalez has announced that this festival will be one of the highlights of the Culturama programme for autumn and is “one more commitment to bring cultural events to the towns of the province once again with the economic boost that this brings, in addition to an accolade to many local musicians”.

The poster is designed by the interpreter Gisele Jackson, who will be accompanied by Shu Shu’s Trio, with names such as Koko-Jean & The Tonics, from Barcelona, local bands The Blue Stompers Jump Review, The Gangberries and Hot Nasho.

These are “well-known artists in this field such as Blues and Afro-American music,” said González.

MalakaFest is also presented as a tourist attraction, as Gonzalez has stressed, which will attract the Blues-loving public from all over Andalucia and the municipalities of the province.

Click here to read the full event programme for each location.

