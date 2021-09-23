Local photos for charity calendar

AN Alfaz photography competition will provide the pictures for a 2022 calendar to assist Alfaz’s Social Volunteers association.

Alfaz town hall, Social Volunteers and the We Love Albir group, are organising the competition to select the best photos received before the September 29.

Open to all over-18s, the competition’s only proviso was that the photographs – which should be sent to [email protected] – featured Alfaz and Albir. Submissions will be judged on the beauty, originality and artistic value of the images, the organisers explained.

There is a first prize of a one-night stay with full board for two people at an Albir hotel, with a second prize of a meal for two in Albir restaurant and a spa session, again in Albir, for the photo that comes third.