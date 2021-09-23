Living a dream

GÁLVEZ DISEÑOS Y REFORMAS are specialists in carrying out renovation projects, kitchen furniture and bathroom furniture, with the main objective of satisfying the client by offering them quality work at the best price, always bearing in mind creativity and attention to detail.

Gálvez Diseños y Reformas was born in 2015 materialising a dream and giving real life to the passion for construction, renovation and interior design of its founders, brothers Ramón and Marisa Gálvez, who have more than 15 years’ of experience in the construction and design sector.

In 2017 Diego Bazo, an expert in kitchen management and design, joined the team, expanding its services with a kitchen furniture shop.

Special mention must be made of its human team, characterised by experience, commitment and involvement, who have made them grow and overcome objectives; without them nothing would have been possible.

C/ Lagasca, 75. San Pedro Alcántara

[email protected] • 951 703 723 • www.galvezinteriores.com