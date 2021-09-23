La Palma airport, still operational but all flights delayed

La Palma airport is operational but flights leaving it today have been delayed by at least one hour.



La Palma airport remains operational for now but air traffic control is carefully watching if clouds of ash from the Cumbre Vieja volcano could pose danger to aircraft using the airport.

For the moment, six flights have been delayed by at least one hour, according to Spanish airport operator AENA.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The volcano, which began spewing ash, gas and lava on Sunday, September 19, shows no sign of slowing down. Scientists predict that it will remain active for roughly 24 to 84 days.

An extended eruption could create even more havoc for the disaster hit island and force a closure of the airport. Road links across the island have been severely cut.

The lava, which is now moving at a rate of four metres per hour, is steadily creeping towards the coast. However experts are no longer sure if it will make contact with water. If it does, loud explosions and a further release of gas can be expected.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.