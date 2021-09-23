‘Glasses in Classes’ scheme to benefit thousands of children. The scheme hopes to provide free glasses which will tackle poor eyesight and help children at school.

The ‘Glasses in Classes’ scheme has been expanded, and it is hoped that thousands of children will receive two free pairs of glasses that will help them improve their reading and writing.

30 per cent of children who need glasses have sadly have not even been to an optician. This can affect children both at school and at home.

According to the government: “The ‘Glasses in Classes’ scheme aims to level up outcomes and will be adapted for five disadvantaged areas in England, under the Opportunity Area programme. This will reach more than 9,000 pupils in at least 225 schools.

“Children identified as needing glasses will receive one pair for home and one for school, helping them concentrate in the classroom and improve their literacy skills.”

Nadhim Zahawi, the Education Secretary, spoke of closing “the literacy gap” and said:

“As a young boy shortly after arriving in this country, I sat at the back of the classroom with poor language skills and low confidence, struggling to engage with my lessons.

“Back then, I could never have dreamt of the opportunities this country would give me and I am determined to help every young person overcome obstacles, just as I was supported.

“Too many children still struggle with the literacy skills they need to make the most of their education. Simple steps like providing free glasses to those that need them so they can clearly see words on a page, for example, can help close the literacy gap and foster a love of learning.”

