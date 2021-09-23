For everything related to bathrooms

Decorbaño was founded in 1977 by the parents of this family business. Since then, in Estepona and the surrounding areas, we have been looking after the wishes of our clients to create homes, businesses, terraces, façades and swimming pools with the most up-to-date materials and best brands on the market for over 43 years. We started off with a small showroom in the Avda de España in Estepona. This survival and good work is what makes us stand out from the rest.

HOW have we grown over the years?

With a lot of effort, we established ourselves in the Poligono Industrial de Estepona, and nowadays we have five warehouses and nearly 2,000 square metres of exhibition space, and even a separate factory area to offer our services and products to all budgets.

Visiting international fairs, as a source of inspiration, being always attentive to the good choice of our suppliers, providing training to our team and with a lot of energy and dedication to our customers with thanks for their loyalty.

Our motto is adapt or die!

We have a wide variety of tiles, porcelain flooring, terracotta, swimming pools, façades of premises, kitchen ceramics, as well as everything related to bathrooms using top brands like SALONI, KERABEN, PERONDA, HANSGROHE, CERAMICAS FANAL and DISTRIBUTORES DE GALA.

With regards to our products and the way they have been shown in the past, there have been many changes in these 40+ years. To begin with, beforehand, a tile was on show on its own, however today it is surrounded by an organised well-lit environment, so that it is as close as possible for the client to be able to see the reality.

In terms of our goals, more attention is paid to the experiences and requirements of the client.

Undoubtedly, the introduction of the internet and the virtual world, along with the possibility of online sales, this is a great challenge in our sector.

We offer a special and different showroom, with more than 80 bathrooms on show in over 2,000 m2, where we work every day to keep it updated with the latest designs.

In addition, to embrace foreign customs, we offer continuous opening hours from 9am to 8pm.

What’s more, we are extremely grateful for the loyalty and support from our essential brands in the bathroom and construction industry over the years.

