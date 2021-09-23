Fine points in Calpe

NOISE and loud music accounted for practically half of the fines that Calpe’s Policia Local imposed over the summer.

According to their recently-published run-down, officers processed 217 fines for excessively noisy music, shouting or loud voices between July 1 and September 1.

Investigating some of these complaints led to another 169 fines for flouting anti-Covid regulations which included mask-wearing, inadequate social distancing inside enclosed premises or ignoring the curfew that was in place during some of this period.

There were 40 fines for early bird beachgoers who reserved frontline spots at the water’s edge before the permitted time and another 40 for staking a claim with items that were removed after officers failed to find their owners.

Fifteen people were fined for drinking in the street and another four for selling drinks without a licence while itinerant street vendors were fined on 12 occasions.

Proceedings also were also begun against those carrying out building work outside the permitted summer hours.