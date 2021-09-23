Excellent property for a rural lifestyle

Fabulous 2 bedroom detached country home, which has been extensively reformed throughout, with a large plot of 2,310m2, with two accesses.

Paddocks, large garden spaces, plenty of room for a pool, garage and spacious parking area. Impressive views of the surrounding countryside and the town of Cuevas del Almanzora from the roof solarium, located within walking distance of the town, where you will find a great variety of amenities including bars, restaurants, supermarkets, medical centre, pharmacies, banks, schools and much more. The coast can be reached in around 15 minutes.

Through the main entrance of the property, you enter a vast kitchen-diner, updated to an exceptionally high standard with a modern yet rustic appearance. The kitchen features plenty of cupboard space, an extensive variety of quality appliances, high-end work surfaces and more. A large double bedroom with huge wardrobes is accessed from this room, as well as a bathroom that is equipped with a shower. Beyond the kitchen-diner is an equally spacious living room, with a feature fireplace in the corner and access to the fly-free enclosure. Leading off here is the master bedroom, featuring his and hers walk-in wardrobes, a modern en-suite bathroom with a bathtub, and access once again to the fly-free enclosure.

Situated at the end of a no through road, you enter through double gates into a vast parking area with room for numerous vehicles with a carport located at the far end.

To this side of the property, there is also a large covered terrace, adding some wonderful shaded outdoor space. An external staircase situated to the side of the house leads up to the roof solarium, offering excellent views. Around the other side of the property is a large fly-free enclosure with a covered section, making another excellent outdoor space for dining and enjoying the excellent climate. The garden stretches beyond the house for a further 80m, divided into numerous sections including paddocks and more garden spaces, and there a number of handy storage sheds and buildings throughout the plot.

An excellent property for those who are looking for a rural lifestyle within easy reach of everything you could possibly need.

