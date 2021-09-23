Evictions in Spain are down 21% on 2019, but they are at their highest level since the ban on evicting vulnerable people was introduced by the government.

Despite the fact that the number evictions have fallen, the number of applications for repossessions which are being filed before the courts has reached a four year high.

The Spanish government brought in social protection measures after the coronavirus pandemic began in a bid to see evictions reduced and vulnerable people protected. The gradual return to normality has seen the number of evictions begin to grow. This number is still below that recorded before the coronavirus pandemic began though.

According to the quarterly report, “Effects of the economic crisis in judicial bodies” from the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ) which was published this week, between April and June this year over 11,000 evictions have been carried out. This is 21% less than the same period in 2019.

The majority of evictions were due to non-payment of rent.

As reported by 20 minutes, “The fall in mortgage-related foreclosures during the pandemic – 25.3% less than in the second quarter of 2019 – has been somewhat sharper than that recorded in rent-related evictions, which fell by 18.9% compared with the level prior to the coronavirus crisis.”

Even though the number of foreclosures is below that seen before the pandemic began more petitions are being filed before the courts.

The low number evictions have been greatly helped by the social and economic protection measures that the Spanish government put in place in April 2020. These measures have been called a “social shield” and they have prevented evictions of vulnerable people.

