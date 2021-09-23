EU proposes common charger for electronic devices

The EU has proposed a common charger for electronic devices, to the annoyance of Apple.

The EU wants to introduce a common charger for all electronic devices. The move it says will cut down on waste and make life simpler for consumers.

Apple, which compels users to buy a unique charger for their devices, has hit back.

The proposal, the Silicon Valley giant claims, will deter innovation.

However, the EU is pressing ahead and expects Apple to change its charging systems by 2024.

“Years of working with industry on a voluntary approach already brought down the number of mobile phone chargers from 30 to three within the last decade, but could not deliver a complete solution. The Commission is now putting forward legislation to establish a common charging solution for all relevant devices,” the EU said on Spetmber 23.

What is the Commission is proposing is a harmonised charging port for electronic devices, USB-C will be the common port. This will allow consumers to charge their devices with the same USB-C charger, regardless of the device brand.

Commissioner Thierry Breton, responsible for the Internal Market, said, “Chargers power all our most essential electronic devices. With more and more devices, more and more chargers are sold that are not interchangeable or not necessary. We are putting an end to that. With our proposal, European consumers will be able to use a single charger for all their portable electronics – an important step to increase convenience and reduce waste.”

