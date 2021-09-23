Empty shelves for Christmas, warns Tesco

British shoppers could be looking at empty shelves for Christmas, Tesco has warned.



As the supply chain buckles due to a lack of HGV drivers, Tesco says shoppers could be looking at empty shelves and panic buying ahead of Christmas.

The supermarket giant says at the very least, consumers will face significantly less choice.

According to The Guardian, Tesco’s head of distribution and fulfilment in the UK, Andrew Woolfenden, the Cabinet Office last week, “Our concern is that the pictures of empty shelves will get 10 times worse by Christmas and then we’ll get panic buying.”

Tesco is not the only high-street retailer raising the alarm.

“There won’t be the same level of choice as there has been in the past,” Co-op chief executive, Steve Murrells, told The Guardian last week.

“Shelves in places aren’t as full as we would normally expect them to be. With 90,000 to 100,000 drivers short [for all industries across the UK], there isn’t a quick solution,” he added.

A spokesperson for Tesco added that the supermarket is still trying to get things right before Christmas, “We have good availability, with deliveries arriving at our stores and distribution centres across the UK every day. While the industry-wide shortage of HGV drivers has led to some distribution challenges, we’re working hard to address these and to plan for the months ahead, so that customers can get everything they need.”

