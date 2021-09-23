East Midlands Airport boss gives update on future of Ryanair at the airport

East Midlands Airport boss Clare James gives an update on the future of Ryanair at the airport.

Many people had feared that Ryanair were pulling out of East Midlands Airport, but the airport “remain confident” that negotiations will prove successful and that the contract with Ryanair will be renewed.

Speaking to Nottinghamshire Live EMA managing director, Clare James, explained that East Midlands Airport are currently in the midst of negotiations with Ryanair. James seemed to be confident that East Midlands will see a “full sweep” of airlines offering flights to and from East Midlands Airport next summer.

Many customers had become worried after discovering that while other airports were still offering flights, no Ryanair flights could be seen for destinations such as Spain, the Canary Islands and Ireland after this Christmas.

Manchester Airport and Stansted Airport, also owned by the Manchester Airport group were offering flights from Ryanair heading well into 2022.

East Midlands Airport are nearing the end of their current contract with Ryanair, but according to James it all is only a matter of negotiating a new contract.

James explained that: “I said last week that provided the government changed the rules and simplified them I was confident we would have a full sweep of services on offer from East Midlands next summer.

“I remain confident of that. We’re over one barrier, we just need to finish the commercial negotiations.”

She added: “Depending on the airline you could have two, three or five-year deals. When those deals come to an end you then renegotiate. It just so happens that it is the Ryanair one at the moment.”

