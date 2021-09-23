‘Disturbing’ disappearance of British girl last seen in Mallorca. Emina Ilora Alice Winterbottom disappeared in Mallorca last month and the hunt is on to find her.

The search is on for a British teenager who disappeared from her home in Palma on August 31. A search has been launched for the teenager and fears are growing surrounding her disappearance.

The 15-year-old girl is thought to originally come from Manchester and she disappeared over three weeks ago. The disappearance was reported by the teen’s parents after she failed to return to the family home in Palma.

According to Ultima Hora, the National Police in Spain are treating the disappearance as having the highest priority, and have labelled it “disturbing”.

According to SOS Desaparecidos, the girl disappeared from Palma de Mallorca, on August 31.

The organisation have said that when she was last spotted “she wore a short black dress with orange and white stripes, and white Adidas sneakers.”

Emina has “long chestnut hair and big green eyes”.

Anyone who has any information regarding the disappearance should contact the police or alternatively they should contact SOS Desaparecidos on +34 649 952 957 or +34 642 650 775.

