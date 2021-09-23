DGT reportedly studying compulsory insurance for electric scooters

THE DGT is reportedly studying imposing compulsory insurance for electric scooter users



Pere Navarro, the head of the Direccion General de Trafico (DGT), revealed on Wednesday, September 22, that some administrations have already started to demand the implementation of mandatory insurance for users of personal mobility vehicles (VMP).

As Mr Navarro explained while taking part in a debate on the challenges that cities face in terms of road safety and new forms of mobility, “The municipalities ask for it, and the Prosecutor’s Office as well. In Spain, compulsory insurance for VMPs is already on the agenda. France has already put it in place, and we like that model”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



When asked if the DGT has plans to release specific data on accidents involving this type of vehicle, Mr Navarro replied that, “Without data, there is no road safety policy, it is what sets the path for them”, adding that the DGT is preparing a “powerful” campaign, because, “One of our main concerns is scooters on pavements”.

During the debate, Jaime Moreno, the general director of Land Transport of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda declared that the Covid-19 pandemic, “Has meant an important change in the mentality of users, since the growth of bicycle use is unstoppable, as is that of VMPs”.

While Federico Jimenez de Parga, the Mobility coordinator of the Madrid City Council, explained that, “At present, in Madrid, there are 14 companies, with 4,800 scooters, but we want to limit it, as they have done in Paris, which only has three operators, with a maximum of 15,000 scooters (5,000 each)”, confirming that this measure will enter into force within a year.

Finally, the general director of Vivaz, David Perez, affirmed that, “Mobility in cities in recent years is undergoing a total transformation. Our duty is to reflect on what challenges citizens will have to face”, as reported by larazon.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.