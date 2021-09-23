Couple decide against having kids so they can pamper dogs with £20k of luxuries

Couple decide against having kids so they can pamper their pet pooches with £20k worth of luxuries.

Claire Kelly Johnston and husband Stuart from Scotland have three pampered pooches named Cupcake, Teddybear and Popcorn. The Pooches are so pampered that they get £60 worth of new clothes each week, and they are also treated to bacon and sausages on the weekends.

The couple feel like their dogs are their babies and that they do not need have any children as they would rather pamper their dogs.

Claire said: “We got Cupcake in September 2018 and she’s the biggest diva – I over-mothered her and because she was the first one, she was the most spoilt so now she rules the house.

“They all have so many clothes that I’ve had to give them their own built in wardrobe!

“I buy them new clothes every week because I can’t help myself – I always knew I would get outfits for them but didn’t expect to get them so many.

“Whatever you can get for kids, I try and get it for the dogs.

“Cupcake even has her own little pink toy Audi car and she loves sitting in there.

“If we hadn’t had dogs, we would have definitely had children.

“When I got Cupcake, I felt like that was it; I felt there was something missing and then when I got her, I knew that’s what I wanted.”

So far the dogs have over 200 outfits and a staggering 1000 toys. Claire explained: “I treat my dogs like kids.

“When we go on holiday, we make sure we go on staycations so the dogs can come with us.

“If we’re having a date night, they’ll join us and eat whatever we’re having like steak, chicken, or turkey.

“We recently took them to a cafe and they turned their noses up at the bacon because it wasn’t smoked!

“They like their luxurious lifestyle – they all sleep in our bed and love getting dressed up.

Claire has even given up her social life for her pooches. Claire said: “I have no social life because when I’m not working, I’ll take them to doggy friendly places.

“We have no plans of having kids because I treat my dogs like kids and love being a mum to them”.

