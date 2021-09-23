Come and support ADANA!

THIS is one of those classic Saturdays that you miss at your peril.

Car lovers from all over Malaga will be zooming up to Estepona for Premier’s first ever annual classic car open day.

Vehicle repair specialists, Premier bodyshops, have organised the open day event on Saturday September 25 from 12am–3pm ( poss later) at their workshop on Calle Juan de Herrera 23, in Estepona’s poligono industrial estate.

All classic car owners are invited to bring their cars from 10am-11am so they can be organised before the open day. Entry is free, while visitors will be able to enjoy cold beers and tuck into a special barbecue.

There will be plenty of the region’s top classic cars on show, along with a raffle during the event, with prizes such as a full car machine polish and wax from Premier bodyshops to a photoshoot worth €100 and many more…

All proceeds from food, drinks and the raffle will be donated to local animal charity ADANA (association for the rights of abandoned animals) which was badly damaged in the recent Sierra Bermeja wildfire.