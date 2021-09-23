Charity’s best CHUMS

VITAL SUPPLIES: Marilyn and Peter Rogers with Social Volunteers’s membrs Photo credit: Alfaz town hall

CHUMS Friends of Charity is a small, friendly registered charity based between Albir and Benidorm.

The club recently made a new donation when CHUMS’ Marilyn and Peter Rogers presented two pallets of food supplies and cleaning products to Alfaz’s Social Volunteers Association, which runs the local Food Bank.

There to receive them was the association’s treasurer Joanna Wilson, members Sumaya Cortes and Teresa Poza together with Isabel Muñoz, Alfaz town hall’s councillor for Cooperation and Volunteers.

“We are so grateful for the hard work carried out by local associations and for the donations they make each year to Social Volunteers,” Muñoz said.  “These are essential if we are to keep the Food Bank supplied.”

CHUMS was created in 2015 and now has around 100 members, principally British residents living in the Marina Baja.

“We are a small friendly group of people who like to get together a few times each month for either lunches or coffee,” said CHUMS president, Marilyn.


“We are fully registered and support the four Food Banks in Alfaz, Benidorm, La Nucia and Finestrat,” she explained.

“We raise money with raffles at our various events and we are always very happy to receive donations, no matter how small.”

For more information about CHUMS Friends of Charity, ring Marilyn on 965 864 394.


 

