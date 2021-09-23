Celebrating European organic food with launch of EU Organic Day

The EU has decided to celebrate European organic food with the launch of EU Organic Day.



EU Organic Day will celebrated on September 23 every year. The new initiative is designed to highlight and promote organic produce grown in the EU area.

Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski said, “Today we celebrate organic production, a sustainable type of agriculture where food production is done in harmony with nature, biodiversity and animal welfare. 23 September is also autumnal equinox, when day and night are equally long, a symbol of balance between agriculture and environment that ideally suits organic production.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“I am glad that together with the European Parliament, the Council, and key actors of this sector we get to launch this annual EU organic day, a great opportunity to raise awareness of organic production and promote the key role it plays in the transition to sustainable food systems,” he added on September 23.

According to the EU, Organic production comes with a number of important benefits. Organic fields have around 30 per cent more biodiversity, organically farmed animals enjoy a higher degree of animal welfare and take less antibiotics, and organic farmers have higher incomes and are more resilient.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.