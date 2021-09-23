Bumper book sale

CHARITY LIBRARY: Book bargains galore at their Javea Park shop Photo credit: Original Charity Shop and Library

BOOKWORMS take note, the Original Charity Library is holding a book sale on Saturday October 2.

It will be held in the car park of the Iceland Overseas supermarket, starting at 10am and finishing at 4pm.

There will be a fantastic selection of fiction and non-fiction including biographies, painting, gardening, needlework, crafts and cookery.

Books are priced at 50 cents each, with some available for a mere 25 cents although there will also be individually priced books at €1 or €2 each.

“A big thank you to Iceland Overseas supermarket for the use of the car park,” said the Original Charity Library’s Aileen Stiefel.

The Original Charity Library is located in Javea Park in the Arenal area and has been operating for 50 years.


“We are open from Monday to Saturday from 10 am to 1 pm,” Aileen said. “For more information please visit the library and have a chat with our friendly and welcoming staff. See also our web page, www.charityshoplibrary.com or email the [email protected] address.

