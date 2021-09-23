British teacher Sabina Nessa was killed on 5-minute walk to pub

A British teacher whose body was found in a London park was on a short 5-minute walk to a pub when she was murdered.

Police have said today, Thursday, September 23, the British teacher whose body was found in a London park was on a short 5-minute walk to a pub when she was murdered. The tragedy is just six months after the murder of Sarah Everard, also in London.

28-year-old Sabina Nessa left her home in south London at around 8:30pm on September 17, walking through Cator Park towards The Depot bar on Pegler Square in Kidbrooke Village.

Ms Nessa did not arrive at the pub and her body was found in the park on September 18.

“Sabina’s journey should have taken just over five minutes but she never made it to her destination,” said Detective Inspector Joe Garrity, who is leading the investigation.

“If you think you saw Sabina or any suspicious behaviour in or around the park on Friday evening please speak to us.”

A male in his 40s was arrested on suspicion of murder but has since been released, however, police believe she was approached by an individual. A post mortem on Monday was inconclusive, police have said.

Ms Nessa’s cousin Zubel Ahmed has previously said she was a “beautiful soul” and appealed for help to find whoever was responsible for the “horrific crime”.

He said her parents were “absolutely shocked” and “inconsolable still, understandably so, to hear of their daughter being taken away from them by some cowardly man”.

Information sheets with advice to women on how to stay safe at night have been distributed by a community group in response to Ms Nessa’s murder.

The information on the sheet, printed from the Met Police website, suggests that women stick to well-lit areas that are busy. It also says pedestrians should conceal jewellery and face oncoming traffic.

Royal Greenwich’s Safer Spaces team has also been distributing personal alarms to women.

A vigil will be held tomorrow, September 24, organised by a Kidbrooke community group.

