August confirms the gradual recovery of hotel tourism on the Costa del Sol

Data from the Hotel Situation Bulletin for the month of August shows the gradual recovery of tourist activity on the Costa del Sol after the negative effects generated by the pandemic on businesses.

The province of Malaga has received 621,482 hotel travellers, which represents an increase of 74.3 per cent compared to August 2020. There has also been an increase in the arrival of national travellers (56.5 per cent) and international (120.6 per cent).

In the month of August, a total of 403,705 national travellers and a total of 218,137 foreigners arrived in the province of Malaga.

The data analysed also indicates an increase in the average hotel stay (0.68 days), an increase in the degree of occupancy by 30.8 points, and an increase in the staff employed in hotels (with more than 5,995 jobs).

The president of Costa del Sol Tourism, Francisco Salado, has indicated that “we have incomparable tourist resources, an unbeatable offer and with them, and our magnificent professionals, we will continue working for this sector that generates so much wealth and employment for the province”.

Regarding hotels, Costa del Sol Tourism saw one and a half million hotel travellers between the months of June and August, which represents an increase of 140 per cent compared to 2020. It is expected that the overnight stays generated by hotel travellers are 5,376,012, which implies an increase of 182 per cent compared to 2020.

“It is true that the data continues to represent between a 20 and 40 per cent decrease compared to the 2019 figures, but it does tell us that we are closer to recovery,” said Salado.

