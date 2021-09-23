At home wellness with Qualitypool & Spa SL

Qualitypool & Spa have been offering the best in at home spas and wellness for more than 20 years.

Located on Mijas Costa, the company specialises in spas, EPS pools, saunas and all the products associated with them.

For those looking to upgrade their home, find a new place for wellness, or even a pool area to practise sport, Qualitypool & Spa offers everything you need to create an at home spa experience.

Providing high quality customer service, Qualitypool & Spa offer a personalised service to clients, getting them the product they want for their home.

Their staff has a long history in the spa industry, with more than 20 years’ experience, and their range of pools includes ceramic, fibreglass, thermos, and EP pools.

The company wants to create the best pool and spa environment possible, allowing their clients to enjoy swimming and wellness from their own home.

So if you are looking for a pool, spa, or sauna for your home, check out Qualitypool & Spa.

The company is now offering discounts, with pool roofs 35 per cent off, as well as financing options for all their products (*under financing company terms).

Visit www.qualitypoolspa.es for their latest offers.

Or, for a personal service, drop into their store on Calle Beamar. N-340 Km 196. Local 5. Calahonda. Mijas Costa, Monday to Friday from 10am to 6pm, or call 951 172 808.