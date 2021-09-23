Additional €119 million in humanitarian aid for Yemen

The European Commission has announced an additional €119 million in humanitarian and development aid to alleviate vulnerable Yemenis’ suffering from over six years of conflict.



The funding announced on the side-lines of the United Nations General Assembly brings EU support to Yemen to €209 million in 2021.

Yemen faces the world’s largest humanitarian crisis, with close to 70 per cent of the population in need of humanitarian assistance. The crisis has also set back human development in the country by more than 20 years, impacting national institutions, public services and infrastructure.

Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said, “Humanitarian needs in Yemen are unprecedented and rising, while the response is only half-funded. Thousands are starving, and millions more are on the verge of famine.

“The EU is committed to continuing its assistance to Yemen. We call on the parties to the conflict to grant unrestricted humanitarian access and allow the flow of basic commodities such as food and fuel. The EU supports the UN-led political process. Only peace can bring Yemenis’ suffering to an end,” he added on September 22.

