Acid rain and gases expected to reach Spain today

Acid rain caused by sulphur dioxide spewing from the Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma is expected to reach parts of Andalucia, Murcia, Valencia and the Balearic Islands over the next 48 hours.

The gas will travel high in the atmosphere and the rain, though technically acidic, will not pose any health risks.

The volcanic eruption on the island of La Palma is emitting between 7,997 and 10,665 tons of sulphur dioxide (SO2) per day into the atmosphere, according to data from the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands.

The institute said that daily monitoring of the gas will be essential to analyse the evolution of the eruption and to predict when it may end.

The eruption could last “several weeks, if not a few months,” the director of the Volcanological Institute of the Canary Islands, Nemedio Perez, warned on September 20.

“The first day we calculated between 6,000 and 9,000 tons, a reasonable amount, we have seen greater amounts. A downward trend will be indicative that the eruption is waning. When 48 have passed without any emission of sulphur dioxide, we can take it as finished,” said Perez.

